Widow forgives man accused of purposely causing deadly crash

Both men died.
Deadly N. Fargo crash
Deadly N. Fargo crash(Sasha)
By Noor Alomran
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The widow of a Fargo man who was killed in a head-on crash that police are investigating as an intentional act by the other driver says the incident has been heartbreaking for two families and she would like to see more attention paid to mental health issues.

Authorities believe that 30-year-old Nathaniel Wilson, of West Fargo, purposely crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Tom Edmunds. Both men died.

Jordana Edmunds, who was married to Tom for nearly 10 years, says “we as a society and as a people” need to do a better job of supporting people like Wilson who may be suffering.

