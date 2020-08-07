West Fargo man charged after federal agents found dozens of suspected child porn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man was scheduled to appear in court Friday accused of possessing approximately 60 images of suspected child pornography.

Kipp Derreck Edwards, 40, was charged with dissemination of obscene material and possession of certain materials prohibited, according to Cass County District Court records.

Court documents alleged that special agents with the Department of Homeland Security discovered on August 8, 2019 child porn being downloaded from a West Fargo home on the 1100 block of Sommerset Pl.

It was a sexually graphic video of a girl between the ages of 12 and 14.

Special agents also reportedly intercepted another sexually graphic video of a minor.

A few days later on August 20, the Homeland Security agents executed a search warrant at Edwards’ home seizing several electronic devices, according to court documents.

Investigators said the approximately 60 suspected child porn images found on the devices showed children between the ages of six to eight performing sexual acts.

Edwards is next scheduled to appear in court on September 3, according to court records.

