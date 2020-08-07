Advertisement

West Fargo man charged after federal agents found dozens of suspected child porn

Kipp Derreck Edwards, 40, was charged with dissemination of obscene material and possession of certain materials prohibited
(WAGM)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man was scheduled to appear in court Friday accused of possessing approximately 60 images of suspected child pornography.

Kipp Derreck Edwards, 40, was charged with dissemination of obscene material and possession of certain materials prohibited, according to Cass County District Court records.

Court documents alleged that special agents with the Department of Homeland Security discovered on August 8, 2019 child porn being downloaded from a West Fargo home on the 1100 block of Sommerset Pl.

It was a sexually graphic video of a girl between the ages of 12 and 14.

Special agents also reportedly intercepted another sexually graphic video of a minor.

A few days later on August 20, the Homeland Security agents executed a search warrant at Edwards’ home seizing several electronic devices, according to court documents.

Investigators said the approximately 60 suspected child porn images found on the devices showed children between the ages of six to eight performing sexual acts.

Edwards is next scheduled to appear in court on September 3, according to court records.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

556 New cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Updated COVID-19 information for Minnesota.

Sports

Report: Missouri Valley Football Conference to postpone football to spring

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Alex Egan
The Missouri Valley Football Conference is expected to postpone football to spring, according to a report from Ross Uglem at Bison Report.

News

Minnesota National Guardsmen to deploy on Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Travis Chinn
Approximately 150 soldiers from the 34th Military Police Company will deploy to Guantanamo Bay to provide base security.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - August 7

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

Latest News

Valley Today

After nearly 50 years on the run, 77-year-old prison escapee captured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Noor Alomran
An officer he shot in 1971 found him.

Valley Today

66 players opt out of NFL season due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Noor Alomran
20 offensive linemen and 11 on defense opted out before Thursday’s deadline.

Valley Today

Widow forgives man accused of purposely causing deadly crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Noor Alomran
Both men died.

News

Parents given choices for students returning back to school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
The two choices include the Distance Learning Support Center and the West Fargo Public Schools Virtual Program. With either decisions, parents have until Sunday, August 9th at 11:59pm to sign up.

Valley Today

Bishop of New Ulm diocese resigning, citing health reasons

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Noor Alomran
The diocese filed for bankruptcy in 2017 in response to the claims.

News

Point of View - August 6 - Part 3

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4