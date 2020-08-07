Weather
Watch live: Trump holds news conference from Bedminster, N.J.
By
David Spofford
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT
|
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Girl recovering after getting hit by vehicle in Fargo
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Cali Hubbard
A girl is recovering after she was hit by a vehicle in north Fargo.
News - 5:00PM News August 7 - Part 2
Updated: 49 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
News - 5:00PM News August 7 - Part 1
Updated: 50 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
News
Fargo woman who’s made more than 3,000 masks helps one couple fulfill their wedding dreams amid a pandemic
Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By
Joshua Peguero
Cathy Lunde began to self-isolate in February on the advice of her doctor since she’s immunocompromised. She's managed to make more than 3,000 masks and help fulfill one wedding couple's dreams.
News - Fargo woman helps one couple fulfill their wedding dreams amid COVID-19
Updated: 56 minutes ago
News - 6:00PM News August 7 - Part 2
Updated: 59 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
Sports - 6:00PM Sports - August 7
Updated: 59 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
News - 6:00PM News August 7 - Part 1
Updated: 59 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
Weather - 6:00PM Weather -August 7
Updated: 59 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
Breaking News
Media reports show one of Fargo’s candidates for police chief was forced to resign from old job
Updated: 1 hours ago
Joshua Peguero
One of the finalists for Fargo police chief job was dismissed from his former police chief role in Arkansas due to several complaints, according to published reports.