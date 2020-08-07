UND planning virtual Homecoming amid COVID-19 concerns

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The University of North Dakota Alumni Association & Foundation has canceled in-person Homecoming events.

Officials say the events were planned for October 5-10 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This was a difficult decision," said UNDAAF CEO DeAnna Carlson Zink. "But the health and safety of our alumni and the community were the deciding factors. We know our alumni, students and the Grand Forks community love Homecoming, but we cannot safely give them the experience they have come to expect."

Board President and UND Graduate Sara Garland said many homecoming events, whether for students or alumni, involve large gatherings held inside, making social distancing nearly impossible.

Those expected to receive Sioux Awards and Young Alumni Achievement Awards at the annual Sioux Awards Banquet will be honored at Homecoming 2021.

The UND Letterwinners Association Hall of Fame Banquet has also been postponed with the 2020 inductees to be honored next year.

Homecoming 2021 is scheduled for October 18-23.

UND says that while in-person events are canceled, the UNDAAF is looking at ways to host virtual Homecoming events.

Updates on virtual events can be found here.

The Homecoming 2020/Hall of Fame football game is still scheduled, at this moment, to take place on October 10.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.