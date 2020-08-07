Advertisement

UND planning virtual Homecoming amid COVID-19 concerns

(KVLY)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The University of North Dakota Alumni Association & Foundation has canceled in-person Homecoming events.

Officials say the events were planned for October 5-10 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This was a difficult decision," said UNDAAF CEO DeAnna Carlson Zink. "But the health and safety of our alumni and the community were the deciding factors. We know our alumni, students and the Grand Forks community love Homecoming, but we cannot safely give them the experience they have come to expect."

Board President and UND Graduate Sara Garland said many homecoming events, whether for students or alumni, involve large gatherings held inside, making social distancing nearly impossible.

Those expected to receive Sioux Awards and Young Alumni Achievement Awards at the annual Sioux Awards Banquet will be honored at Homecoming 2021.

The UND Letterwinners Association Hall of Fame Banquet has also been postponed with the 2020 inductees to be honored next year.

Homecoming 2021 is scheduled for October 18-23.

UND says that while in-person events are canceled, the UNDAAF is looking at ways to host virtual Homecoming events.

Updates on virtual events can be found here.

The Homecoming 2020/Hall of Fame football game is still scheduled, at this moment, to take place on October 10.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

Media reports show one of Fargo’s candidates for police chief was forced to resign from old job

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
One of the finalists for Fargo police chief job was dismissed from his former police chief role in Arkansas due to several complaints, according to published reports.

News

ATV/OHV Safety classes being offered

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
For youths ages 12-15

News

Top 3 Fargo Police Chief finalists released

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
The City of Fargo Police Chief Selection Committee has announced the top three candidates.

Breaking News

Fargo police find an unresponsive man with unknown injuries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Fargo police are investigating how a man ended up unconscious on Friday morning. He was transported to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Latest News

News

‘You don’t deserve to live.’: Hitterdal man stabbed ex-girlfriend, hit her grandma, court documents say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
A Hitterdal, Minn. man is facing 10 felony charges after two women were seriously injured in rural Felton this week.

Sports

BREAKING: JMU suspends fall football, exploring option of playing in spring

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
James Madison University announced Friday afternoon it has suspended its 2020 fall football season and exploring the option of playing a spring season in 2021.

News

News - Noon News August 7 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News August 7 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Philly Cheese Steak - August 7

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - August 7

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4