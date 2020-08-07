Top 3 Fargo Police Chief finalists released

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The City of Fargo Police Chief Selection Committee has announced the top three candidates.

The three finalists for the next police chief are John Franklin, Stacy Kelly and David Zibolski. They have accepted invitations to the multi-day in-person interview process.

The Selection Committee says they will conduct public interviews on August 20 in the Fargo City Commission Chambers. The committee says they will be asked to recommend a candidate to the City Commission at the end of the interview process.

“The breadth of experiences and educational attributes of these candidates are of high caliber,” said City of Fargo Human Resources Director Jill Minette. “In the next few weeks, we look forward to welcoming them to Fargo and assisting the Committee in its search to find the most qualified leader for the Fargo Police Department.”

There were 26 applications taken into consideration for the position.

The fifteen members of the Police Chief Selection Committee will make no further comments about the process.

To learn more about the candidates, click here.

Stick with Valley News Live as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.