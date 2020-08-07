STORMS RETURN FOR WEEKEND, SOME SEVERE

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Late in the day into the night, there will be an increased chance of thunderstorms that could become severe. Hail and damaging winds look to be the primary threats, though a tornado is possible in storms that develop in the afternoon and early evening.

First Alert Weather Days: Friday-Saturday-Sunday. It will not be stormy all weekend, but there will be a chance each day of storms. With the available heat and humidity, storms could become severe quickly. (First Alert StormTeam)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: After early morning storms exit, there will be another chance of strong to severe thunderstorms late day into the overnight. It looks like there will be plenty of dry time during most of the daytime hours Saturday, though it will be warm and humid. At this point, hail and damaging wind appear to be the threats. Temperatures will be in the 80s for most with southeast wind.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SUNDAY: Our hot and humid weather continues on Sunday with highs in the 80s. There will be some thunderstorms possible once again to close out the weekend, and a few could be strong to severe.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Expect cooler weather to push in from the northwest on Monday, with highs only in the 70s and 80s both Monday and Tuesday under clear skies. The chance of some scattered showers or storms join us Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures warmer, into the 80s for most.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies remain for Thursday, though we could see some showers and storms developing late in the day Thursday into the morning hours on Friday. Highs will be a bit warmer Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s. Friday again brings the chance of some showers or storms.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Clouds and clear sky mixed overnight. A chance of strong to severe t-storms late & overnight.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Another chance of t-storms, some could be severe, mainly late and mainly south. Low: 67. High: 85.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with developing storms. A few severe possible in the PM hours. Low: 66. High: 86.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 60. High: 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 58. High: 84.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers or storms. Low: 61. High: 87.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms late. Low: 66. High: 86.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Low: 68. High: 88.

