Report: Missouri Valley Football Conference to postpone football to spring

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference is expected to postpone football to spring, according to a report from Ross Uglem at Bison Report.

.@RossUglem reporting the Valley is OUT. They'll attempt to move their season to the spring: https://t.co/Zb9bUuR8nc — Bison Report (@BisonReport) August 7, 2020

This comes after the Pioneer Football League and Big Sky Conference announced Friday they were postponing fall football seasons.

Previously the NCAA said there would need to be 50% of eligible teams playing in the fall to justify a postseason tournament, with the Big Sky and the PFL opting to not play this fall the total number of teams left competing would be well below that threshold.

Sources tell Valley News Live an announcement from the MVFC is expected Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we work to find more information.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.