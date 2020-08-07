Advertisement

Pioneer Football League Will Not Play This Fall

Pioneer Football League
Pioneer Football League(PFL)
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Pioneer Football League announced today it will not be conducting conference competition this fall.

In a statement, James M. Danko, President of Butler University and Chair of the PFL, said, “The Presidents and Athletic Directors of our respective universities made this very difficult decision after extensive deliberations and consideration of many factors. We recognize that our student-athletes will be disappointed, but our highest priority is the health and safety of all those involved in our athletic programs. Ultimately, the risks of proceeding are simply too high especially to ensure the safety of our students.”

The PFL did say it will continue to explore other options including playing a season later in the academic year.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 10:00 PM Sports Aug 6

Updated: 12 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 6:00 PM Sports Aug 6

Updated: 13 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Big Sky, Pioneer League both rumored to cancel fall Football

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Beth Hoole
Multiple FCS conferences held presidents meetings Thursday to discuss the option and new guidelines required to host fall athletics. FCS National Coordinator for HERO Sports Brian McLaughlin first reported the Big Sky voted to cancel the fall season. That report was later confirmed by Stadium Networks Brett McMurphy’s sources.

Sports

The Missouri Valley Football Conference virtual media day postponed indefinitely

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Beth Hoole
The Missouri Valley Football Conference released a statement Thursday announcing the leagues virtual media day, scheduled for Monday, August 10 has been postponed indefinitely.

Latest News

Sports

Notre Dame opens ACC play against Duke, won’t play Navy

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The league on Thursday released the schedule featuring the Fighting Irish, who are giving up their coveted football independence and competing for the ACC title this season.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Sports - 10:00 PM Sports Aug 5th

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

MSUM AD Doug Peters not optimistic for fall sports

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
“While I understand the decision from the NCAA today regarding the cancellation of fall Championships, my heart hurts because of the lost opportunity for our fall Dragon student-athletes,” MSUM Athletic Director Doug Peters said in a statement.

Sports

DII, DIII presidents councils cancel fall 2020 championships

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
The NCAA Board of Governors directed each division to make a decision on its fall sports championships. It also agreed to require all members institutions to apply the newly announced resocialization principles to fall sports and set a 50% participation number fo all eligible participants in order for a fall championship to be held.

Sports

NCAA board hands call on fall championships to each division

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT
|
By David Spofford
Board directs each division to safeguard student-athlete well-being, scholarships and eligibility