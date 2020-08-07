Pioneer Football League Will Not Play This Fall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Pioneer Football League announced today it will not be conducting conference competition this fall.

In a statement, James M. Danko, President of Butler University and Chair of the PFL, said, “The Presidents and Athletic Directors of our respective universities made this very difficult decision after extensive deliberations and consideration of many factors. We recognize that our student-athletes will be disappointed, but our highest priority is the health and safety of all those involved in our athletic programs. Ultimately, the risks of proceeding are simply too high especially to ensure the safety of our students.”

The PFL did say it will continue to explore other options including playing a season later in the academic year.

