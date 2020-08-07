Parents given choices for students returning back to school

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As students are set to return back to school in less than a month, the coronavirus pandemic leaves families having to make a choice.

This choice includes returning back to school in a hybrid setting or learning the material in the comfort of their own homes.

The district's Return to Learn Plan has divided the student population into two cohorts for our hybrid learning models.

When the district is in GREEN (50% onsite capacity), students with last names that begin with the letters A-K will attend school onsite Mondays and Tuesdays.

Students with last names that begin with the letters L-Z will attend school onsite Thursdays and Fridays.

If switching cohorts would be beneficial to your unique family situation, please complete this transfer request by 11:59pm on Sunday, August 9th.

Requests will be honored based on allowable cohort size and course availability (secondary).

All requests will be reviewed the week of August 10, with decisions being communicated to families the week of August 17.

· Distance Learning Support Center

If conditions remain the same, West Fargo Public Schools is planning to start school in a hybrid learning model.

The hybrid learning model consists of two days of onsite instruction and three days of online learning.

While in this model, the district will have the Distance Learning Support Center available to qualifying district families.

The Center will provide supervision and support to students in grades K-5 in completing their online learning assignments from their classroom teacher.

The number of slots available through the Center is limited, so WFPS has an application system open until 11:59pm on Sunday, August 9th for families to indicate their need for this type of support.

Additional information on the Distance Learning Support Center can be found here: https://www.west-fargo.k12.nd.us/Page/7631

· Enroll in the WFPS Virtual Program

In accordance with the guidelines from the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction on the ND K12 Smart Restart plan, all school districts need to provide a virtual learning option for families and students who are unable to, or elect not to, return to onsite learning this fall.

The application process is now open for families to enroll their students into the WFPS Virtual Program; the deadline for enrolling has been set as 11:59pm on Sunday, August 9th.

Information on the design of the Virtual Program is linked here; there is one document for students in grades K-5 and a separate document for students in grades 6-12.

Please read the level-appropriate information before submitting your application.

Additional information on the WFPS Virtual Program can be found here: https://www.west-fargo.k12.nd.us/Page/7631

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.