ND BCI investigating Mayor Mahoney after revealing police chief applicant’s name

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is being investigated by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation after authorities say he publicly revealed a name from a list of police chief applicants.

We reached out to the City of Fargo, and they shared this statement:

"The referral of this question to the North Dakota BCI is within the standard procedures for both the Fargo Police Department and the City of Fargo impartially."

A city spokesperson says they will fully cooperate with all aspects of the inquiry, with full transparency.

The city also says since the issue has now been transferred to BCI investigators, requests for comment must go directly to Mayor Mahoney, and he will decide whether he wants to talk.

Valley News Live did reach out to Mayor Mahoney for a comment, but we have not heard back yet.

