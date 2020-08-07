Minnesota National Guardsmen to deploy on Sunday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 100 Minnesota National Guardsmen will soon be leaving the states and heading for Guantanamo Bay.

Approximately 150 soldiers from the 34th Military Police Company will deploy to Guantanamo Bay to provide base security.

The soldiers will first go to Fort Bliss, Texas for training before being deployed.

The deployment ceremony will be streamed on Facebook at facebook.com/MinnesotaNationalGuard at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are asked to view the ceremony online.

