Media reports show one of Fargo’s candidates for police chief was forced to resign from old job

John Franklin was asked last year by the mayor of Jacksonville, Arkansas to turn in his badge and gun
Fargo Police finalists(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the finalists for Fargo police chief job was dismissed from his former police chief role in Arkansas due to several complaints, according to published reports.

The reports showed that John Franklin was asked by the mayor of Jacksonville, Arkansas to resign after less than a year and a half on the job citing internal personnel problems.

Franklin was announced on Friday by the city of Fargo as one of its three finalists for police chief.

KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas reported last year that Franklin said the mayor told him the issue was low morale.

An email obtained by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette stated there were multiple complaints of a toxic work environment with accusations of “homophobic” and “sexist commentary” being made.

We reached out to the city of Fargo for comment on these reports.

City spokesman Gregg Schildberger said he’s unable to offer any comment on that.

“I’m sorry. I am not a member of the Selection Committee and was not part of the discussions. Please note that the City of Fargo did not solely choose the finalists, the full Selection Committee did,” Schildberger said.

