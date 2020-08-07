Man dies during MN burglary investigation, police chase

DAKOTA COUNTY, MN (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota theft suspect is dead and a woman is critically injured, after police say they tried getting away from officers during a burglary investigation.

The state patrol says Dakota County deputies responding to a burglary in progress Thursday morning in a rural neighborhood, spotted a suspicious vehicle backed into a secluded area on the property.

A deputy tried blocking the vehicle in, but the driver ran into the squad car and took off on a gravel road.

The deputy lost sight of the car for a short time during the chase, but then found the car had rolled into a farm field.

The driver was dead and a woman in the passenger’s seat had serious injuries.

Police say the car had been stolen in Minneapolis.

