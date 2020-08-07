Advertisement

Girl recovering after getting hit by vehicle in Fargo

Car vs. ped in N. Fargo
Car vs. ped in N. Fargo(KVLY)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A girl is recovering after she was hit by a vehicle in north Fargo.

It happened at around 4:00 this afternoon at the intersection of Elm St N and 12th Ave N in Fargo.

Police say a car was slowly turning on to Elm St and didn't see the girl on a bicycle, knocking her down.

The girl was wearing a helmet and was taken to the emergency room to be evaluated.

Authorities say they didn’t ticket the driver.

