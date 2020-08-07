Girl recovering after getting hit by vehicle in Fargo
A girl is recovering after she was hit by a vehicle in north Fargo.
It happened at around 4:00 this afternoon at the intersection of Elm St N and 12th Ave N in Fargo.
Police say a car was slowly turning on to Elm St and didn't see the girl on a bicycle, knocking her down.
The girl was wearing a helmet and was taken to the emergency room to be evaluated.
Authorities say they didn’t ticket the driver.
