Advertisement

Fargo woman who’s made more than 3,000 masks helps one couple fulfill their wedding dreams amid a pandemic

By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cathy Lunde began to self-isolate in February on the advice of her doctor since she’s immunocompromised.

She, like most of us, quickly got bored, and then began making masks to pass the time.

“I need to do something and this was a great way to be able to give back,” Lunde said.

To date, Lunde’s made more than three thousand masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“They’ve gone to Sanford Hospital. Essentia [Health]. Essential clinic. The VA hospital. Some of the Hornbacher’s stores. Great Plains Food Bank. Family, friends. Neighbors, I did it for the neighborhood,” Lunde said.

Lunde added she’ll wake up around 8 or 9 a.m. and sew until about 2 a.m. and then do it again the next day.

“I love to be able to help people out. That’s just the way we’re supposed to be, mom and dad taught us well in that regard,” Lunde said.

She managed to connect with Nathan and Cassandra Johnson while surfing through the social media website Nextdoor.

“Cathy messaged me and said I can do it no problem,” Nathan said.

Nathan had put out a plea on Nextdoor for embroidered masks. Still, masks aren’t the only thing Lunde is donating to the couple. She’s also baking their wedding cake and making the bouquet for free.

“This is somebody, like Cassandra said, an earth angel that we have been blessed to meet and be able to do a lot of this wedding planning with,” Nathan said.

The couple stated several times during our interview they were grateful for Lunde’s actions. The pandemic has forced Nathan out of his job in order to watch their four children, three of whom have autism, as they do remote learning.

“We bought our house in September, and we had a really nice nest egg that we saved up after moving in. And thank God because then covid hit,” Cassandra said.

As for Lunde, she said her slogan is helping mask america.

The couple was supposed to marry at Lindenwood Park. Instead, the wedding will happen in the backyard of their south Fargo home on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Girl recovering after getting hit by vehicle in Fargo

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
A girl is recovering after she was hit by a vehicle in north Fargo.

News

Watch live: Trump holds news conference from Bedminster, N.J.

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By David Spofford
Watch live coverage as President Trump holds a news conference from his property in Bedminster, N.J.

News

News - 5:00PM News August 7 - Part 2

Updated: 48 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News August 7 - Part 1

Updated: 49 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Latest News

News

News - Fargo woman helps one couple fulfill their wedding dreams amid COVID-19

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

News - 6:00PM News August 7 - Part 2

Updated: 58 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - August 7

Updated: 58 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News August 7 - Part 1

Updated: 58 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather -August 7

Updated: 58 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Breaking News

Media reports show one of Fargo’s candidates for police chief was forced to resign from old job

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
One of the finalists for Fargo police chief job was dismissed from his former police chief role in Arkansas due to several complaints, according to published reports.