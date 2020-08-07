Fargo woman fighting for heart transplant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

There may be a light at the end of the tunnel for Heather Behrens. She’s a Fargo woman who spent her entire life in and out of the hospital.

"I've never cried so hard in my life, that was horrible," Behrens' mom Brenda Draper says. "You couldn't kiss her goodbye. She wasn't there. She was just taken. They had to do what they had to do, but it was hard."

Just hours after Behrens was born, doctors diagnosed her with a lengthy list of health problems. That includes pulmonary stenosis, dextrocardia and asplenia.

Meaning, she doesn't get enough blood flow to her lungs, her heart sits on the wrong side of her chest and she doesn't have a spleen to fight infection.

By the time Behrens was six years old, she had five major heart surgeries.

"I learned to live in a hospital," Draper says. "I really did."

Defying the odds, she went on to live a pretty normal life. It wasn’t until she turned 15 that doctors discovered she had situs inversus. All of Behrens’ organs are mirrored from their normal position.

"There were just days that it took everything out of me," Behrens says.

Behrens is now 30 years old. After a tough year, local doctors sent her to see the experts at the University of Minnesota.

“Ok, we’ll go. At this point, I want to feel better,” Behrens says. “I have things I want to do in my life. I have goals.”

She spent the last week in the cities being evaluated for a heart transplant. So far, so good.

"It would be a gift. It would be different for me," she says. "I'm used to living this life. I just want to be here. I want to be here with my fiance, family and friends. I want to graduate."

Behrens’ next trip to the cities will be in Nov. In the meantime, she’s soaking up her time with those she loves most.

There is a GoFundMe if you’d like to help the family. We’ve attached the link.

