Fargo Public Schools announcing on Monday whether students will be allowed back in the classroom

The first day of school in Fargo is scheduled for September 2
Fargo Public Schools
Fargo Public Schools
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools is planning to announce to parents and staff on Monday whether students will start classes in-person, remote, or a combination of both.

The first day of school for Fargo students is September 2. The original date of August 27 was pushed back to help both students and staff prepare for learning during the pandemic.

A COVID-19 committee made up of 16 people was set up by the district last week. It will meet Monday morning to decide on the level Fargo schools will start, according to FPS Spokeswoman Annmarie Campbell.

There are five levels Fargo Public Schools created for upcoming year with level one being all-distance learning and level five in-person learning.

Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi said last week that the most complex one is level three, which is a hybrid model.

The committee will meet every two weeks and adjust the levels as needed, so for example if classes begin on level three they can ideally move to level four in a few weeks.

Moreover, Dr Gandhi previously said each school can be at a different level.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled to go from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Below is a copy of Fargo Public Schools’ plan for the upcoming year.

