Fargo police find an unresponsive man with unknown injuries
He was transported to the hospital
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo police are investigating how a man ended up unconscious on Friday.
The man was located unresponsive at 6:52 a.m. Friday near 4th Ave N and 7th St N with apparent injuries, according to the Fargo Police Department.
Police said he was transported to a local hospital, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.
