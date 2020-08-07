Fargo police find an unresponsive man with unknown injuries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo police are investigating how a man ended up unconscious on Friday.

The man was located unresponsive at 6:52 a.m. Friday near 4th Ave N and 7th St N with apparent injuries, according to the Fargo Police Department.

Police said he was transported to a local hospital, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

At 6:52 am this morning, we responded to a man down near 4th Avenue and 7th Street North. When officers arrived they... Posted by Fargo Police Department on Friday, August 7, 2020

