Bishop of New Ulm diocese resigning, citing health reasons

The diocese filed for bankruptcy in 2017 in response to the claims.
Bishop John LeVoir, Diocese of New Ulm.
By Noor Alomran
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (AP) — Bishop John LeVoir is resigning from the Diocese of New Ulm, citing health reasons. The 74-year-old bishop has led the Catholic diocese since 2008.

The diocese says LeVoir has been undergoing physical and psychological assessments at Sacred Heart Mercy Health Care Center in Alma, Michigan since early July. The diocese did not release any details of the bishop’s particular condition.

Earlier this year, the diocese ended more than five years of litigation when it reached a $34 million settlement with victims of sexual abuse. About 93 sex abuse claims were filed against the diocese after the passage of the Minnesota Child Victims Act in 2013. The diocese filed for bankruptcy in 2017 in response to the claims.

According to the Code of Canon Law, when a bishop of a diocese leaves office and no appointment is made by the Holy See to fill the position, a diocesan administrator is elected by the diocesan College of Consultors to govern the diocese. Once he accepts his election, the administrator holds the power of a bishop until the pope appoints a new bishop.

At this point, there is no timeline for the appointment of a new bishop.

