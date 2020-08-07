Big Sky postpones football to spring

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Big Sky Conference announced Friday it is postponing football competition to the spring.

In a release, Andy Feinstein, president of the University of Northern Colorado and chair of the Big Sky Presidents’ Council said, “The health and safety of our students is our top priority, and ultimately that concern guided our decision-making process over the past few months as we explored every option regarding the 2020 football season,” “We recognize just how meaningful these opportunities are to the student-athletes, coaches, and staff throughout our conference, and empathize that they won’t be able to compete this fall for a Big Sky championship. We are eager to provide our football programs with that opportunity in the spring when it’s hopefully safer to be able to do so.”

The conference is still exploring non-conference options and said it fully supports the NCAA moving the FCS championship to the spring.

“This is the right decision for our member institutions, even though we realize how disappointing it will be for all who represent and care about Big Sky football,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “We will now shift our attention to doing everything within our power to provide our football student-athletes and coaches with a conference schedule and a championship opportunity in the spring. We already have begun actively engaging our fellow FCS conferences and the NCAA to join us then for what will be a unique opportunity to return to competition and compete for an FCS championship.”

