ATV/OHV Safety classes being offered

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office wants to teach youths about safely operating an ATV or an off-highway vehicle (OHV).

They’re partnering with rural fire departments, rural EMS personnel and the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department to host several free courses for ages 12-15.

North Dakota law requires youth ages 12-15 who do not have a valid driver’s license or learner’s permit to take a safety certification class. The certification is needed in order to legally operate OHVs on land other than their parent’s which includes designated OHV trails and ditches.

Below is a list of when and where the course will be offered:

Casselton: Aug. 13th at 10am at the Central Cass School

Kindred: Aug. 13th at 6pm at the Kindred Fire Hall

Gardner: Aug. 14th at 10am at the Gardner Fire Hall

Buffalo: Aug.14th at 6pm at the Buffalo Fire Hall

You can register online here.

