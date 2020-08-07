Advertisement

2 arrested for murder in connection to body found in ditch near Sioux Falls

Adam Sorbel, left, and Luis Rodriguez
Adam Sorbel, left, and Luis Rodriguez(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two Sioux Falls men are facing murder charges in connection to the death of the man whose body was found in a ditch near Sioux Falls on Monday.

Authorities say a landowner checking cattle found the body of 30-year-old Cody Schmidt with gunshot wounds in a ditch near 266th Street and 464th at around 11:15 am Monday. The body was found about a mile east of Wall Lake, and about five miles west of Sioux Falls.

Minnehaha County authorities are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Wall Lake on Monday.
Minnehaha County authorities are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Wall Lake on Monday.(Dakota News Now)

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Captain Josh Phillips says authorities conducted multiple interviews and received tips from the public that ultimately led them to the suspects. Through the interviews, detectives discovered drugs were possibly involved. In court documents, a witnessed also described Schmidt as using meth and stealing “from everywhere he goes.”

Authorities were able to use surveillance video to corroborate one of the suspect’s vehicle as being used to transport Schmidt to outside city limits.

27-year-old Luis Antonio Rodriguez and 38-year-old Adam Christopher Sorbel were arrested Wednesday, according to Capt. Josh Phillips of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. Both men are charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree kidnapping.

Cpt. Josh Phillips says additional arrests might be made and that the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

