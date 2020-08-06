Woman in jail for attempted murder in connection to south Fargo barbecue shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is in jail accused of shooting someone at a parking lot barbecue in south Fargo back in May.

Marilyn Bola Saibu, 25, of Watford City was charged in district court on Wednesday with attempted murder and reckless endangerment, according to Cass County court records.

Fargo police officers responded on May 31 to 4510 16th Ave S to a report of a woman being shot in the head.

Court documents portray a conflict involving multiple people that began in mid-May and escalated into a shooting on the 31st.

The victim and Saibu’s friend were going to fight one another when the victim decided to begin recording the altercation on her phone, according to investigators.

Saibu reportedly stepped in and took the victim’s phone to erase any video. The victim then tried taking her phone back and that’s when Saibu allegedly fired one shot in the air and then another at the victim’s head.

Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her head. She told police multiple times that Saibu was the one who shot her, despite multiple people at the barbecue claiming to have not seen the incident.

The victim also reported receiving a call from Saibu’s mother apologizing for what her daughter did, according to court documents.

Saibu was interviewed by detectives on Monday and denied shooting the victim.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for September 8, according to court records.

