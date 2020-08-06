Advertisement

Woman in jail for attempted murder in connection to south Fargo barbecue shooting

Marilyn Bola Saibu, 25, was charged with attempted murder and reckless endangerment.
Marilyn Bola Saibu, 25, of Watford City was charged with attempted murder and reckless endangerment in connection to a shooting in south Fargo.
Marilyn Bola Saibu, 25, of Watford City was charged with attempted murder and reckless endangerment in connection to a shooting in south Fargo.(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is in jail accused of shooting someone at a parking lot barbecue in south Fargo back in May.

Marilyn Bola Saibu, 25, of Watford City was charged in district court on Wednesday with attempted murder and reckless endangerment, according to Cass County court records.

Fargo police officers responded on May 31 to 4510 16th Ave S to a report of a woman being shot in the head.

Court documents portray a conflict involving multiple people that began in mid-May and escalated into a shooting on the 31st.

The victim and Saibu’s friend were going to fight one another when the victim decided to begin recording the altercation on her phone, according to investigators.

Saibu reportedly stepped in and took the victim’s phone to erase any video. The victim then tried taking her phone back and that’s when Saibu allegedly fired one shot in the air and then another at the victim’s head.

Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her head. She told police multiple times that Saibu was the one who shot her, despite multiple people at the barbecue claiming to have not seen the incident.

The victim also reported receiving a call from Saibu’s mother apologizing for what her daughter did, according to court documents.

Saibu was interviewed by detectives on Monday and denied shooting the victim.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for September 8, according to court records.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Baby boy seriously injured, man in jail for child abuse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Court documents say the child’s arms, legs and head were moving uncontrollably during the alleged abuse, causing the injuries.

Valley Today

Update: Missing West Fargo girl located

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lisa Budeau
West Fargo Police officers say Sumia Mukhtar Muqadim is now home safe.

News

Speed limit reduced on I-29 in Fargo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The stretch between 32nd Ave. S. and 52nd Ave. S. is down to 55 or 65 mph instead of the 75 it had been.

Valley Today

Tough love: family gives away teen’s belongings after high-speed joyride

Updated: 2 hours ago
Angel will be sleeping on the floor, or maybe the couch for the foreseeable future.

Latest News

Valley Today

Top South Dakota GOP lawmaker drops reelection campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Lisa Budeau
Top South Dakota Republican lawmaker Kris Langer is dropping out of her campaign for reelection.

Valley Today

Defense: Ex-officer at Floyd arrest only did crowd control

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Lisa Budeau
An attorney for one of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd argues his client only handled crowd control.

Valley Today

Fargo company conducting COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Lisa Budeau
A medical research company in Fargo will conduct two clinical trials that could lead to a vaccine for COVID-19.

News

Face masks added to Fargo, West Fargo back to school shopping list

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
These masks can be chosen between a washable one or a disposable manufactured one. There are a few exceptions to this rule including the student having a medical, behavioral or challenges not having to wear one.

Breaking News

1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Lisa Budeau
Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

Valley Today

Mayor of North Dakota’s largest city backing blues festival

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Lisa Budeau
The mayor of the city that was once the hot spot for the coronavirus in North Dakota is supporting an annual outdoor music festival set to go on as planned this weekend.