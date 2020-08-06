Advertisement

WFPS parents concerned about IEP plans this fall

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ashley Kiser says this year’s school plan leaves her with one major fear for her daughter: “She will fail fourth grade and have to be held back.”

Kiser says her daughter has had an IEP, Individual Education Plan, since kindergarten and has helped her succeed in the classroom thus far.

“My daughter is a child who needs a structural environment, peer interaction,” Kiser said.

Kiser says due to her experience with distance learning last spring, her daughter is extremely nervous for the upcoming school year.

“She didn’t get it, she got frustrated a lot. She shut down, she shuts down a lot when she gets angry,” she explained.

West Fargo Schools says IEP students will follow their individual plans from last spring, and case managers will contact parents within the first three weeks of the school year to refine the child’s plan if needed.

Kiser says her biggest concern is how schools are going to make IEP plans work for the days students learn from home.

“I think that children who have IEPs need to have a different distance schedule type because she didn’t get it,” Kiser said.

Kiser says while she’s not worried about the two days her daughter is physically in the classroom, she says if distance learning and IEPs aren’t handled correctly it could ruin onsite learning altogether.

WFPS says IEP students will not be able to be onsite every day, but says there is a possibility for additional intervention on Wednesdays depending on staffing, transportation, space and social distancing guidelines.

The West Fargo School Board will vote on the district’s ‘Return to Learn’ plan at their meeting on August 10th.

