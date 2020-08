WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

We have an update on a missing 16-year-old girl.

West Fargo Police officers say Sumia Mukhtar Muqadim is now home safe.

Officers say Sumia Mukhtar Muqadim left home July 20th and had not talked to her family since.

