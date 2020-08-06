Advertisement

Top South Dakota GOP lawmaker drops reelection campaign

Senate Majority Leader Kris Langer
Senate Majority Leader Kris Langer(JOHNNY SUNDBY | sdlegislature.gov/)
By Associated Press and Lisa Budeau
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -

Top South Dakota Republican lawmaker Kris Langer is dropping out of her campaign for reelection.

Langer was the Senate majority leader and worked closely with Gov. Kristi Noem.

She had received a formal rebuke from fellow senators after she was found to be intoxicated during the final hours of the legislative session in March.

Langer says she is looking forward to spending more time with her family.

Two independent candidates are running for the Senate seat occupied by Langer.

The South Dakota GOP has until Aug. 11 to name a candidate to replace Langer.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

