The Missouri Valley Football Conference virtual media day postponed indefinitely

Missouri Valley Football Conference
Missouri Valley Football Conference(Associated Press)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference released a statement Thursday announcing the leagues virtual media day, scheduled for Monday, August 10 has been postponed indefinitely.

The league’s pre-season teams and poll, also scheduled to be announced that morning, will not be released Monday either.

FCS programs are still waiting on a decision on whether or not Division I championships will be hosted for the fall 2020 season.

The NCAA Board of Governors put the decision to host fall championships on each individual division Wednesday. The divisions have until August 21 to make a decision.

Both Division II and Division III President Councils made the decision Wednesday to cancel their championships and will not move them to the Spring.

Check back as we continue to work for the latest news in this developing story.

