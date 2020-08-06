Speed limit reduced on I-29 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Drivers will need to slow down on a busy stretch of I-29 in south Fargo.

The stretch between 32nd Ave. S. and 52nd Ave. S. is down to 55 or 65 mph instead of the 75 it had been.

North Dakota Department of Transportation says the speed was reduced because the city keeps growing to the south and more people are driving on that road.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.