Parents faced with choice of sending kids to kindergarten this fall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As we near the near school year, some kindergarten parents are wondering if keeping their child at home is best, given the concerns over COVID-19.

“This is his first year of school,” said Bekah Nelson, a Fargo mom. “This is his normal then. So this is what school would look like normally for him, and that makes me a little sad.”

Nelson’s son was preparing for kindergarten at Lewis and Clark Elementary this fall when she realized this would not be an ordinary school year due to COVID-19.

“Putting on the masks, using hand sanitizer all the time, not being able to be as interactive with your friends as you normally would be,” Nelson said.

Unsure if this is the experience she wants for her son, Nelson says she debated avoiding kindergarten as it’s not required in the state of North Dakota.

“Initially, when I found out that it was going to be revised, I wasn’t happy about it,” Nelson said. “I was nervous about it. Anxiety and all of that hits in like what is it going to look like.”

Experts stress that this is a difficult decision for parents to make because keeping them home helps keep them from getting sick from the coronavirus. On the other hand, experts say that kids need stimulation and interaction which schools can give.

“Our child and many children at this age require a routine, a set schedule, stimulation, and social interaction,” Nelson said. “Our kid definitely needs that.”

This and the precautions the school district has laid out in its re-entry plan are what made Nelson decide that going to kindergarten is the best choice.

When deciding your school plan, the CDC says each family should consider things like their risk level to COVID-19 based on their health conditions, the mental and emotional impact of social interaction, and the family’s situational needs.

