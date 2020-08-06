Advertisement

Parents faced with choice of sending kids to kindergarten this fall

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As we near the near school year, some kindergarten parents are wondering if keeping their child at home is best, given the concerns over COVID-19.

“This is his first year of school,” said Bekah Nelson, a Fargo mom. “This is his normal then. So this is what school would look like normally for him, and that makes me a little sad.”

Nelson’s son was preparing for kindergarten at Lewis and Clark Elementary this fall when she realized this would not be an ordinary school year due to COVID-19.

“Putting on the masks, using hand sanitizer all the time, not being able to be as interactive with your friends as you normally would be,” Nelson said.

Unsure if this is the experience she wants for her son, Nelson says she debated avoiding kindergarten as it’s not required in the state of North Dakota.

“Initially, when I found out that it was going to be revised, I wasn’t happy about it,” Nelson said. “I was nervous about it. Anxiety and all of that hits in like what is it going to look like.”

Experts stress that this is a difficult decision for parents to make because keeping them home helps keep them from getting sick from the coronavirus. On the other hand, experts say that kids need stimulation and interaction which schools can give.

“Our child and many children at this age require a routine, a set schedule, stimulation, and social interaction,” Nelson said. “Our kid definitely needs that.”

This and the precautions the school district has laid out in its re-entry plan are what made Nelson decide that going to kindergarten is the best choice.

When deciding your school plan, the CDC says each family should consider things like their risk level to COVID-19 based on their health conditions, the mental and emotional impact of social interaction, and the family’s situational needs.

CDC's School Decision-Making Tool for Parents, Caregivers, and Guardians

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Whistleblower: West Fargo man feels cheated out of security deposit

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Most who rent look forward to getting their security deposit back at the end of their lease. When Eric Zwingel opened his check, it was the opposite feeling.

News

UPDATE: Fargo Police say runaway teen found safely

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Police describe Zareah as 5′9″, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

News

News - Parents deciding if they should send kindergarten children to school during pandemic

Updated: 39 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 5th - Part 1

Updated: 39 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 5th - Part 3

Updated: 39 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Whistleblower: Getting your security deposit back

Updated: 39 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00 PM Weather Aug 5th

Updated: 39 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 5th - Part 2

Updated: 39 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

POVnow

Donald Trump Jr., Trump Campaign and Yates Testimony

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Donald Trump Jr., and Advisor To The Trump Campaign, joined us to discuss Sally Yates Testimony in front of the Senate Judicial Committee and President Trump’s campaign.

News

Point of View Don Jr. 8-5

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4