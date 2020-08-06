Advertisement

MSUM AD Doug Peters not optimistic for fall sports

Says they will know more in the next few days
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
By Beth Hoole
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Division II Presidents Council canceled all seven fall championships Wednesday after the NCAA left the decision for fall Championships up to each division. The Division II Presidents Council said it was due to the operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While I understand the decision from the NCAA today regarding the cancellation of fall Championships, my heart hurts because of the lost opportunity for our fall Dragon student-athletes,” MSUM Athletic Director Doug Peters said in a statement.

The decision to cancel Division II fall Championships affects Minnesota State Moorhead athletics. The Dragons are a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

The NSIC had already decided to delay the start of its fall sports seasons. Effecting MSUM football, volleyball and soccer. Whether those athletes will play on without a championship is yet to be determined but Peters said he isn’t optimistic about playing this fall. Adding they “don’t have a complete plan [right now but] will know more in the next few days.” 

NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind tweeted Wednesday evening that the conference would “continue to navigate the impact the pandemic will have on conference competition in the coming days.” She added the hurt she felt for the athletes that compete in fall sports.

The Presidents Council explained the decision to cancel, referencing the NCAA Board of Governors stipulation that each division meet various requirements to compete in the fall, including 50% of all eligible team’s being required to participate, among other requirements. The council said in a release that “As of Wednesday, 11 of the 23 Division II conferences had announced they will not compete during the traditional fall season.”

The went on to say, “The Division II Presidents Council determined that it was not feasible to hold fall championships as planned or to postpone them to the spring while prioritizing the health and well-being of student-athletes.”

“In the meantime, we are trying to understand what the options are and what is best for our student-athletes,” Peters said. Part of that work will be a Zoom call for athletes Thursday night where the Dragons Athletic Department tweeted they will provide further updates and answer questions.

The NSIC is expected to meet Thursday, Aug. 6 as they determine the next best steps for their member institutions.

