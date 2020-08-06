Motorcycle driver reportedly killed in wreck with semi near Thief River Falls
The two vehicle wreck happened along Hwy 1 just before 10 a.m. Thursday
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a motorcycle died Thursday after an incident with a semi-truck near Thief River Falls.
Troopers said the driver of the semi wasn’t injured.
The two vehicle wreck reportedly happened just before 10 a.m. along Hwy 1 approximately five miles west of Thief River Falls.
