Motorcycle driver reportedly killed in wreck with semi near Thief River Falls

PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a motorcycle died Thursday after an incident with a semi-truck near Thief River Falls.

Troopers said the driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

The two vehicle wreck reportedly happened just before 10 a.m. along Hwy 1 approximately five miles west of Thief River Falls.

