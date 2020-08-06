Advertisement

Mechanical issues, human error led to deadly MN Nat. Guard helicopter crash

MN National Guard helicopter crash scene near St. Cloud.
MN National Guard helicopter crash scene near St. Cloud.(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota National Guard says mechanical failure and human error led to the crash of a Black Hawk helicopter that killed three Guard members last December.

The Guard released a summary on Wednesday that said the crew was conducting a maximum power check on the number one engine near St. Cloud.

That engine failed during the check, and the number two engine was in the idle setting, causing a dual engine-out condition.

The summary also says the maintenance test pilot failed to respond to a critical situation during the routine maintenance test flight.

One of the service members killed was Charles Nord of Perham, MN along with Kort Plantenberg and James Rogers.

The St. Cloud Times reports the summary did not include names of any of the positions listed.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

