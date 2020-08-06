Mayor of North Dakota’s largest city backing blues festival

FARGO, N.D. (AP) -

The mayor of the city that was once the hot spot for the coronavirus in North Dakota is supporting an annual outdoor music festival set to go on as planned this weekend.

The 25th Fargo Blues Festival is scheduled Friday and Saturday at Newman Outdoor Field, home to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association baseball league.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is a member of a task force that was assembled two months ago when North Dakota’s largest city saw a spike in virus cases.

He says the show should go on because the virus numbers in the city have dropped thanks to increased testing and contact tracing.