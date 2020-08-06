Grand Forks police searching for liquor store burglar

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Grand Forks are now searching for a man who stole money and fled a liquor store.

Police say it happened this morning around 9:15 when officers were dispatched to an in-progress burglary at the Rite Spot Liquor store located on 1901 South Washington Street.

According to store employees, they were stocking coolers when they observed the suspect enter and walk through the store. The suspect then goes behind the counter and takes an undisclosed amount of money from the cash box and exits the store without having any contact with employees.

The suspect was last seen going Northbound through a parking lot. No weapon was displayed nor any threats made. The suspect is described as a black male; approximately 5′10 weighing 170 pounds; wearing a Blue T-Shirt and Cream colored shorts; wearing a blue face mask which covered the lower portion of the suspects face.

This is still an active and on-going investigation. There are no known threats to the general public. Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the police

