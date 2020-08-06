Advertisement

Grand Forks police searching for liquor store burglar

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Grand Forks are now searching for a man who stole money and fled a liquor store.

Police say it happened this morning around 9:15 when officers were dispatched to an in-progress burglary at the Rite Spot Liquor store located on 1901 South Washington Street.

According to store employees, they were stocking coolers when they observed the suspect enter and walk through the store. The suspect then goes behind the counter and takes an undisclosed amount of money from the cash box and exits the store without having any contact with employees.

The suspect was last seen going Northbound through a parking lot. No weapon was displayed nor any threats made. The suspect is described as a black male; approximately 5′10 weighing 170 pounds; wearing a Blue T-Shirt and Cream colored shorts; wearing a blue face mask which covered the lower portion of the suspects face.

This is still an active and on-going investigation. There are no known threats to the general public. Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the police

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

Motorcycle driver reportedly killed in wreck with semi near Thief River Falls

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a motorcycle died Thursday near Thief River Falls after an incident with a semi-truck.

News

News - 5:30PM News August 5 - Mammogram numbers down due to COVID

Updated: 27 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4

News

Woman in jail for attempted murder in connection to south Fargo barbecue shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
A woman is in jail accused of shooting someone at a parking lot barbecue in south Fargo back in May. Marilyn Bola Saibu, 25, of Watford City was charged in district court on Wednesday with attempted murder and reckless endangerment, according to Cass County court records.

News

Baby boy seriously injured, man in jail for child abuse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Court documents say the child’s arms, legs and head were moving uncontrollably during the alleged abuse, causing the injuries.

Latest News

Valley Today

Update: Missing West Fargo girl located

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lisa Budeau
West Fargo Police officers say Sumia Mukhtar Muqadim is now home safe.

News

Speed limit reduced on I-29 in Fargo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The stretch between 32nd Ave. S. and 52nd Ave. S. is down to 55 or 65 mph instead of the 75 it had been.

Valley Today

Tough love: family gives away teen’s belongings after high-speed joyride

Updated: 4 hours ago
Angel will be sleeping on the floor, or maybe the couch for the foreseeable future.

Valley Today

Top South Dakota GOP lawmaker drops reelection campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Lisa Budeau
Top South Dakota Republican lawmaker Kris Langer is dropping out of her campaign for reelection.

Valley Today

Defense: Ex-officer at Floyd arrest only did crowd control

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Lisa Budeau
An attorney for one of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd argues his client only handled crowd control.

Valley Today

Fargo company conducting COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Lisa Budeau
A medical research company in Fargo will conduct two clinical trials that could lead to a vaccine for COVID-19.