Advertisement

Fargo police searching for man in death investigation, 1 arrested

Larry Darnell Evans Jr., 25, of Fargo is considered a person of interest in the death of Cameron Caleb Camacho
Larry Darnell Evans Jr., 25, of Fargo is considered a person of interest in a death investigation.
Larry Darnell Evans Jr., 25, of Fargo is considered a person of interest in a death investigation.(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo police say an 18-year-old man died Wednesday after an apparent fight and they’re now seeking to question a person of interest in the case.

Police found Cameron Caleb Camacho of Moorhead with life threatening injuries after they responded to a report Tuesday at around 12:31 a.m. of an alleged assault at 1102 Westrac Dr S, according to the Fargo Police Department.

Police said officers and detectives determined a fight happened between several people, yet detectives are still investigating the details.

On August 4 at 12:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to 1102 Westrac Dr. S. for an apparent assault. Upon arriving there,...

Posted by Fargo Police Department on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Detectives are asking for your help in locating Larry Darnell Evans Jr., 25, of Fargo.

Evans is considered by police as a person of interest in the death of Camacho.

Evans is 6′5″, 300 pounds with short black hair and possibly driving a gold 2005 Pontiac G6 with ND plates 073-DBU.

Police said officers arrested Jonathan Hunt, 31, of Fargo for conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

An autopsy is being done to determine how Camacho died, according to police.

Additional arrests are possible as the investigation continues.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police through the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-235-4493, through their tip line at 701-241-5777, or by text-a-tip at 701-730-8888.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Downtown Fargo restaurant closing Saturday for violating liquor license

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The downtown Fargo restaurant Twist is closing it doors on Saturday and won’t reopen until September 8 in response to violating city liquor laws.

Sports

The Missouri Valley Football Conference virtual media day postponed indefinitely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Beth Hoole
The Missouri Valley Football Conference released a statement Thursday announcing the leagues virtual media day, scheduled for Monday, August 10 has been postponed indefinitely.

News

United Way reaches goal of 6,000 backpacks to distribute to students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
This year, United Way of Cass-Clay has worked closely with our local school district leaders to plan nine distribution events occurring August 11th through August 20th where families in need can come to one of their designated, local school districts to pick up their backpacks and supplies

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Breaking News

Motorcycle driver reportedly killed in wreck with semi near Thief River Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a motorcycle died Thursday near Thief River Falls after an incident with a semi-truck.

News

News - Noon News August 6 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News August 6 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - August 6

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Chicken Waldorf Salad - August 6

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Mammogram numbers down due to COVID

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4