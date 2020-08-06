Fargo police searching for man in death investigation, 1 arrested

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo police say an 18-year-old man died Wednesday after an apparent fight and they’re now seeking to question a person of interest in the case.

Police found Cameron Caleb Camacho of Moorhead with life threatening injuries after they responded to a report Tuesday at around 12:31 a.m. of an alleged assault at 1102 Westrac Dr S, according to the Fargo Police Department.

Police said officers and detectives determined a fight happened between several people, yet detectives are still investigating the details.

Detectives are asking for your help in locating Larry Darnell Evans Jr., 25, of Fargo.

Evans is considered by police as a person of interest in the death of Camacho.

Evans is 6′5″, 300 pounds with short black hair and possibly driving a gold 2005 Pontiac G6 with ND plates 073-DBU.

Police said officers arrested Jonathan Hunt, 31, of Fargo for conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

An autopsy is being done to determine how Camacho died, according to police.

Additional arrests are possible as the investigation continues.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police through the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-235-4493, through their tip line at 701-241-5777, or by text-a-tip at 701-730-8888.

