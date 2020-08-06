Advertisement

Face masks added to Fargo, West Fargo back to school shopping list

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools have added a new essential item to your back to school shopping lists; face masks.

Students must supply at least one face mask per day when entering the school.

These masks can be chosen between a washable one or a disposable manufactured one.

The masks must completely cover the mouth and nose.

There are a few exceptions to this rule including the student having a medical, behavioral or challenges.

In Fargo Public Schools, the schools can also provide one additional face mask for use.

These rules will be enforced for students and staff entering and leaving the school, traveling down the hallways and common areas.

Face masks in packs of 20 can be purchased in Wal-Mart and Target for as cheap as $15.00.

The full list of needed school supplies can be found here;

West Fargo Public Schools; https://www.west-fargo.k12.nd.us/domain/2238

Fargo Public Schools; https://www.fargo.k12.nd.us/Page/1024

