Exclusive: Hundreds of reports show complaints and collisions involving MATBUS drivers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There have been hundreds of complaints and crash reports filed against MATBUS drivers in the past year, according to files we obtained through an open records request.

In a video, a person is seen flying off their seats after a bus collides with another bus at a red light in downtown Fargo.

That video was part of the documents we exclusively got ahold of.

On June 24, a MATBUS was driving along 4th Ave N when the driver couldn’t stop. He braced for impact and crashed into the bus in front of him.

A total of seven people were onboard the bus, including the driver.

In a report, he told investigators the accelerator became stuck and he hit the brakes. Yet, it wasn’t enough to stop the bus before the accident.

One person was reportedly sent to the hospital and another was treated on scene.

That collision was part of more than a hundred incidents MATBUS documented since May of 2019.

There are dozens of reports of drivers hitting parked vehicles and light poles.

In an incident on August 12, 2019, a MATBUS driver ran over a woman’s foot outside the Ground Transportation Center located on NP Ave. That driver was subsequently fired.

Moreover, there’s a hundreds of pages with people complaining that buses don’t show up on time or stop for them.

Several riders waiting for buses at the intersection of 4th St N and 3rd Ave N said they enjoyed the service.

“No real problems, none at all. Drivers are great. Dispatchers are nice and polite, and everything, " Chuck Brand said.

Jenna Wade also agreed. “It’s nice and cool for the summer anyway, and then, it’s safe, you know now that they have everyone wearing masks and stuff.”

One daily rider, however, offered advice to MATBUS.

“[Hire] better drivers that don’t drive like crazy Idiots and [make] sure all buses can transfer on time,” Vivian Kelly said.

Drivers and passengers are required to wear masks on board, and one passenger said, you’ll receive a mask if you don’t have one.

MATBUS drivers are contracted through a company called First Transit.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.