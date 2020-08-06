Advertisement

Downtown Fargo restaurant closing Saturday for violating liquor license

Twist will reopen on September 8 with a new food menu
Twist in Fargo
Twist in Fargo(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A downtown Fargo restaurant is closing it doors on Saturday and won’t reopen until September in response to violating city liquor laws.

Last month, the Fargo City Commission delayed Twist’s 30-day suspension for three months after the restaurant violated its liquor license for the second time by not having 50 percent of its total sales be food. Yet, the establishment decided to go ahead and close Saturday.

“Despite our best efforts, we just can’t get you guys to consume as much food as you do alcohol, and we got ourselves into a bit of hot water with the city,” the restaurant’s Facebook post read.

So here's the deal folks. Despite our best efforts, we just can't get you guys to consume as much food as you do...

Posted by Twist on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Twist is planning to reopen on September 8 with a new food menu, among several other changes it plans to make.

