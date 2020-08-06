Bismarck man accused in stabbing facing attempted murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man is charged with attempted murder after he was accused of stabbing a man he believed had sexually assaulted a female acquaintance.

According to Bismarck Tribune, 32-year-old Dalton Peltier and a woman had gone from a bar to the residence with the homeowner, Joseph Bernhardt. When Peltier woke up on Monday morning, Bernhardt was gone and Peltier believed he had sexually assaulted the woman, according to an affidavit.

When Bernhardt returned to the home, Peltier allegedly punched him in the face and stabbed him in the right bicep with a kitchen knife.

Bernhardt, bleeding heavily, fled to a neighbor’s house and survived his wounds.

Peltier is being held on $10,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.