Big Sky, Pioneer League both rumored to cancel fall Football

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The college football world has had its eyes peeled for news on fall playoffs since the NCAA Board of Governors put the decision in the hands of each division.

Multiple FCS conferences held presidents meetings Thursday to discuss the option and new guidelines required to host fall athletics. FCS National Coordinator for HERO Sports Brian McLaughlin first reported the Big Sky voted to cancel the fall season. That report was later confirmed by Stadium Networks Brett McMurphy’s sources.

Big Sky Conference presidents make it official ... https://t.co/qBYRmDGuX5 — Brian McLaughlin (@BrianMacWriter) August 6, 2020

Although according to Skyline Sports a decision has not been made. The mulit-media company focuses on Big Sky Conference coverage and sourced a Big Sky athletic director with saying, “The Presidents have not made a decision officially on this recommendation. There is a strong sense the league will move to the spring. An outright cancellation is possible but VERY unlikely.”

The Presidents have not made a decision officially on this recommendation. There is a strong sense the league will move to the spring. An outright cancellation is possible but VERY unlikely. And the ADs will be able to decide on a plan once the president vote becomes official. — Skyline Sports (@SkylineSportsMT) August 6, 2020

Multiple outlets are also reporting the Pioneer League presidents voted to cancel the fall season as well. That announcement is expected Friday. Now eight of the 13 FCS leagues have canceled or postponed the season. The remaining conferences still moving forward with a season are the Missouri Valley Football Conference, Southland Conference, The Southern Conference, Ohio Valley Conference and Big South Conference.

A variety of factors are required by the NCAA for a division to host a fall championship, one being a required 50% of all eligible teams must participate in order to hold a championship. If both these reports prove accurate, the FCS would be below that 50% threshold and unable to host a championship.

The question then presented for the remaining conferences is whether they will play for a conference title, without a national title on the line.

The MVFC presidents council met Thursday morning but did not take any action regarding a potential fall season. Both North Dakota State and North Dakota are members of the MVFC.

