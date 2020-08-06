Advertisement

Baby dies month after mother fatally shot in Minnesota

A 27-year-old is charged with second-degree murder
Police are still investigating.
Police are still investigating.
By Noor Alomran
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a prematurely born baby has died a month after her mother was shot and killed in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police were notified early Wednesday that the 4-week-old hospitalized girl had died. Her death came exactly one month after her mother, 27-year-old Leneesha Columbus, was fatally shot.

According to WCCO, witnesses told police they saw 27-year-old Zachary Robinson and Columbus arguing near her Ford Explorer in a parking lot, in south Minneapolis. As Columbus started to drive away, Robinson fired several shots at the SUV and then returned to the parking lot while putting the gun in his waistband.

When police arrived at the scene they found Columbus outside the shot-up vehicle. Columbus died at a hospital but doctors were able to deliver her baby.

Robinson is with second-degree murder in the mother’s death. He remains in jail.

A police spokesman says investigators will continue to work with the medical examiner and the prosecutor’s office “for additional charges as appropriate.”

