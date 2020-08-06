Baby boy seriously injured, man in jail for child abuse

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 3-month-old baby boy had to be airlifted to a Fargo hospital for serious, life-changing injuries including brain and retinal bleeding, and one man is in jail for child abuse in connection to the case.

Court documents say on July 26, the baby was airlifted from Minot to Fargo for his injuries and that’s when a man and a woman were questioned by police. The man, 38-year-old Derek Fagerbakke, originally said he fell while holding the baby, resulting in the serious injuries.

Doctors evaluated the child and said the injuries were not consistent with a fall.

Then court papers say Fagerbakke said he fell asleep with the child and slumped over. Doctors also said the injuries weren’t consistent with that story either.

Days after the child was flown to the hospital, Fagerbakke changed his story again, saying he rotated the child violently back and forth causing the child’s arms, legs and head to move uncontrollably, resulting in the injuries.

Fagerbakke then also admitted to shoving a pacifier in the child’s mouth to silence him, that likely caused serious bruising to the baby’s nose and chin. Then court documents say Fagerbakke put his hands over the child’s mouth to silence him.

A woman questioned by police was home the entire time this was happening, but she was asleep and court documents don’t say she saw any of it happen.

Fagerbakke is now being held on Felony Child Abuse charges and is expected in court again on Sept. 18 in Divide County.

Court documents do not say how the child is now doing.

Valley News Live has requested a mugshot of the suspect.

