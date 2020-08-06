122 New COVID-19 Cases, one new death reported in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 122 new cases of COVID-19 and another death linked to the illness.

The latest victim was a man in his 80s from McIntosh County with underlying health conditions.

In total, 109 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

There are now 1,119 active cases in North Dakota, with 46 patients hospitalized.

5,949 are listed as recovered.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.