WF family says cat was brutally beaten outside their home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo family is pleading for answers after they say someone brutally beat their eight-month-old kitten while it was playing outside.

It happened Tuesday morning in the 2100 block of 10th Ave W., and landed the cat in emergency surgery.

Caley Heer says she was at work Tuesday morning when she received a frantic and emotional FaceTime call from her kids.

“All I hear is, ‘Simba! Simba! Simba! I think he’s gonna die!’” she said.

Heer says she was not prepared for what she saw when her kids put the camera on their kitten.

“Half of his face just hanging down and just him crying in pain,” Heer said.

Heer says they first thought another animal got to Simba, but a neighbor boy soon notified the family that he saw an older boy, who he had never seen before, brutally kicking the orange kitten on the lawn.

“He ran up and was trying to get this other kid to stop saying, ‘Knock it off! Knock if off! What are you doing? That’s my friend’s cat!’” she said.

Heer says Simba spent hours in the emergency vet, and will have to deal with his injuries for months to come.

“His jaw is shattered right down the center. He has to wear a cone for the next two months. He has to get both side of his mouth sewn back together,” Heer said.

She says she filed a police report Tuesday night, but says because the neighbor boy was more concerned about helping Simba he wasn’t able to give a clear description of the suspect. So, Heer says she hopes neighbors will check their doorbell cameras for more clues.

“It’s not right! If someone can do this to an innocent animal, especially one that small that can’t defend themselves, it just makes me wonder what are they going to do to possibly a human? Or someone else?” Heer said.

She also urges pet owners to be more mindful of where your animals go when they step outside.

“There’s people who say, ‘Oh, it’s just an animal. It’s just a pet,’ but it’s not! It’s our family,” she said.

Animal abuse is only a Class A Misdemeanor in North Dakota for the first two offenses, but bumps up to a Class C Felony on a suspect’s third offense.

The Heer family has a GoFundMe set up to help with Simba’s medical bills. To donate click here.

