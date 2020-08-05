West Fargo Police asking for help finding 16-year-old girl

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

West Fargo Police need help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Officers say Sumia Mukhtar Muqadim left home July 20th and has not talked to her family since.

Sumia is Somalian. She is described as 5′9″ and is 146 pounds, with long black hair and black eyes.

Sumia has no scars, identifying marks or tattoos.

Police are not releasing a clothing description because they say she has a change of clothes, although she has a long gray dress and a red dress with flowers with her and a pink hijab.

Sumia doesn’t have a vehicle, however police say she was seen on video at West Acres Mall being dropped off and picked up from two different vehicles by unknown individuals.

If you have any information on Sumia’s whereabouts, or any other information that can be used to locate her, please contact the West Fargo Police Department at 701-433-5500.

