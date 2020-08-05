Advertisement

West Fargo Police asking for help finding 16-year-old girl

Sumia Mukhtar Muqadim from West Fargo is being reported as a runaway juvenile by police, and they need your help finding her.
Sumia Mukhtar Muqadim from West Fargo is being reported as a runaway juvenile by police, and they need your help finding her.(KVLY)
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

West Fargo Police need help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Officers say Sumia Mukhtar Muqadim left home July 20th and has not talked to her family since.

Sumia is Somalian. She is described as 5′9″ and is 146 pounds, with long black hair and black eyes.

Sumia has no scars, identifying marks or tattoos.

Police are not releasing a clothing description because they say she has a change of clothes, although she has a long gray dress and a red dress with flowers with her and a pink hijab.

Sumia doesn’t have a vehicle, however police say she was seen on video at West Acres Mall being dropped off and picked up from two different vehicles by unknown individuals.

If you have any information on Sumia’s whereabouts, or any other information that can be used to locate her, please contact the West Fargo Police Department at 701-433-5500.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

629 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Updated COVID-19 data for Minnesota.

News

STDs on the rise in Minnesota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
In total, the state saw 33,725 reported cases of STDs including chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis--that’s an increase of 1,701 cases from the year before.

News

First-come, first-served deer gun licenses available in North Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lisa Budeau
More than 3,700 antlerless deer licenses are still available in 12 units for North Dakota’s 2020 deer gun season.

News

Bemidji Police searching for missing teen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
14-year-old Rebecca Lewis was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 4 just after midnight.

Latest News

News

NDSU announces new move-in plans for fall semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Two options will be available for students: they can either move in their belongings weeks before classes start, or close to when the fall semester begins.

News

Fargo Police warn of high risk sex offender in the area

Updated: 2 hours ago
High Risk Sex Offender moving to Fargo

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - August 5

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

News

Parents guide for students returning to West Fargo Public Schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
West Fargo Public Schools has adapted protocols for first day of school and throughout the semester, Color-Coded Risk Levels, safety protocols, virtual/hybrid program and in school activities.

Valley Today

‘Catastrophe’ in Beirut: Death toll rises, 200,000 homeless as blast leaves city in disarray

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Noor Alomran
Prime Minister appealing for international aid and promising a full investigation.

Valley Today

Feds open Rapid City office for missing Indigenous cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
Federal investigators are opening an office in Rapid City dedicated to cases of missing and murdered Native Americans, particularly women and girls.