Walz: 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener postponed

Opener is now scheduled for Oct. 8-9, 2021.
(KGWN)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -

Gov. Tim Walz says this fall’s 10th annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Walz said the opener is now scheduled for Oct. 8-9, 2021.

The event will still be held in Fairmont, which was scheduled to be this year’s site.

Walz said the annual event was postponed as a precaution to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Despite the postponement, the governor said he still plans to participate in pheasant hunting, his favorite pastime.

He urged other Minnesota pheasant hunters to do the same when the season opens Oct. 10.

