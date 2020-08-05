Two women seriously injured in rural Felton assault case

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says just after 11:00 Wednesday morning they were called to rural Felton for a report of an assault.

Deputies say they were told that two females at the home were assaulted by a man and were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Deputies also say this was not a random act and that the victims knew the man.

Deputies say 39-year-old Thaddeus Severson of Hitterdal stole a vehicle from the home, later abandoned it and stole a second vehicle from the Kragnes area. Deputies were eventually able to arrest Severson who is currently in the Cass County jail pending formal charges.

