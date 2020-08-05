Advertisement

Parents guide for students returning to West Fargo Public Schools

West Fargo Public Schools has adapted protocols for first day of school and throughout the semester, Color-Coded Risk Levels, safety protocols, virtual/hybrid program and in school activities.(KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools are ready for students returning to school with their newest plan focused on the safety of students and staff during this coronavirus pandemic.

Staff continues to consult with Fargo Cass Public Health to look at the COVID-19 numbers and adjust their plans as needed.

On the first day of school, staff and students will all be wearing masks.

Families should start now providing the importance of wearing a mask to their children.

“Practice with your child what six feet looks like so they can guess how far away to stay from other people,” said Beth Slette, Superintendent. “Our children love to come and hug their teachers on the first day of school and our teachers and principals love to be hugged but those things are probably not a good idea. We will have to limit those.”

The school has also adapted color coded risk level.

Green presents a lower risk level. Staff will still have protocol in place for physical distancing and wearing masks to limit the spread of the disease.

Blue will bring more students back on site. 100% of students will be able to return.

Yellow is used when the conditions are much worse and will reduce the number of students on site even more.

With safety protocols, the cleaning schedule will be increased.

Staff purchased electrostatic machines to get surfaces clean.

Masks will be worn everywhere including hallways, common areas and entering and exiting the school.

Each department will have a team to get this enforced.

If parents do not feel comfortable sending their kids to school, they have an option of a virtual learning program.

This will provide teaching two days on site and three days off site for the hybrid model.

The virtual program will be 100% off site with real time learning between student and teacher.

“The best way to mitigate the spread is to limit groups of physical fitness and to wear a mask,” said Slette. “Our schools are very large and the only way to do physical distancing is to reduce the number of students on site at one time.”

During lunch, table sizes will be small.

Staff still hopes to give the students the experience and opportunity to visit their friends.

Serving food, lunch lines and no salad bars will be adapted into their plans.

School is set to begin on September 3rd.

These plans are not permanent for the entire school year.

