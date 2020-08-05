Otter Tail County fatal crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead following a rollover crash on Highway 10 in Otter Tail County Tuesday afternoon just before four. The state patrol says a BMW 328 was traveling eastbound, when it lost control near Broadway Road. The car entered the center median and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on the right shoulder of westbound highway 10. Another person in the car was injured. Both occupants were 21 years of ago and both were male. No names were released.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.