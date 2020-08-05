Advertisement

NDSU announces new move-in plans for fall semester

NDSU Bison logo
NDSU Bison logo(gobison.com)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Move-in day for freshmen or students returning to NDSU this fall will look a little different than in past years. The university announced it will spread the process out over eight days.

Two options will be available for students: they can either move in their belongings weeks before classes start, or close to when the fall semester begins.

The first time slot is from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, but students won’t be able to actually live on campus until Aug. 22.

The second time slot is Aug. 20 to Aug. 22 and those students can live on campus immediately.

Students will have to sign up for a specific time of day to move-in and must wear a face covering inside and outside when at NDSU.

The university also listed the points below as additional safety measures:

  • Lofts will be fully assembled in rooms prior to student arrival.
  • Doors will be propped open to avoid commonly-touched surfaces
  • Directional signage in the hall will help with the flow of traffic and minimize congestion points
  • Additional hand sanitizing stations will be present in the halls
  • Custodial team will be onsite and implementing ongoing cleaning and disinfecting
  • Students are asked to bring no more than 2 people with during the move in process.

NDSU says 3,200 students are expected to live on campus in the fall of 2020.

More info on NDSU move-in days here

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Fargo Police asking for help finding 16-year-old girl

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lisa Budeau
Officers say Sumia Mukhtar Muqadim left home July 20th and has not talked to her family since.

National

How Arizona senate candidates are reaching voters during COVID-19

Updated: 44 minutes ago

News

First-come, first-served deer gun licenses available in North Dakota

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Lisa Budeau
More than 3,700 antlerless deer licenses are still available in 12 units for North Dakota’s 2020 deer gun season.

News

Bemidji Police searching for missing teen

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
14-year-old Rebecca Lewis was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 4 just after midnight.

Latest News

News

Fargo Police warn of high risk sex offender in the area

Updated: 1 hour ago
High Risk Sex Offender moving to Fargo

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - August 5

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

News

Parents guide for students returning to West Fargo Public Schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
West Fargo Public Schools has adapted protocols for first day of school and throughout the semester, Color-Coded Risk Levels, safety protocols, virtual/hybrid program and in school activities.

Valley Today

‘Catastrophe’ in Beirut: Death toll rises, 200,000 homeless as blast leaves city in disarray

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Noor Alomran
Prime Minister appealing for international aid and promising a full investigation.

Valley Today

Feds open Rapid City office for missing Indigenous cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
Federal investigators are opening an office in Rapid City dedicated to cases of missing and murdered Native Americans, particularly women and girls.

Valley Today

Walz: 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener postponed

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Tim Walz says this fall’s 10th annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.