NDSU announces new move-in plans for fall semester

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Move-in day for freshmen or students returning to NDSU this fall will look a little different than in past years. The university announced it will spread the process out over eight days.

Two options will be available for students: they can either move in their belongings weeks before classes start, or close to when the fall semester begins.

The first time slot is from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, but students won’t be able to actually live on campus until Aug. 22.

The second time slot is Aug. 20 to Aug. 22 and those students can live on campus immediately.

Students will have to sign up for a specific time of day to move-in and must wear a face covering inside and outside when at NDSU.

The university also listed the points below as additional safety measures:

Lofts will be fully assembled in rooms prior to student arrival.

Doors will be propped open to avoid commonly-touched surfaces

Directional signage in the hall will help with the flow of traffic and minimize congestion points

Additional hand sanitizing stations will be present in the halls

Custodial team will be onsite and implementing ongoing cleaning and disinfecting

Students are asked to bring no more than 2 people with during the move in process.

NDSU says 3,200 students are expected to live on campus in the fall of 2020.

